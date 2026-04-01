American Legion Post 47 Bingo pull-tab party (Dodge City, Kan.)

Great company, BIG prizes! 100 tickets available. First come, first served.

Ticket holders receive:

* a 6-face sheer for 12 regular Bingos that pay $125 each

* 75 pull-tabs for 12 games worth $4,500

* 6-face sheet for a blackout game that pays $4,000 if won in 55 numbers or less

* 2 early-bird horse race games

* early-bird speedball blackout game.

Doors open at noon.