American Legion Post 47 Bingo pull-tab party (Dodge City, Kan.)
American Legion Post 47 Bingo pull-tab party (Dodge City, Kan.)
Great company, BIG prizes! 100 tickets available. First come, first served.
Ticket holders receive:
* a 6-face sheer for 12 regular Bingos that pay $125 each
* 75 pull-tabs for 12 games worth $4,500
* 6-face sheet for a blackout game that pays $4,000 if won in 55 numbers or less
* 2 early-bird horse race games
* early-bird speedball blackout game.
Doors open at noon.
American Legion Post 47 - Dodge City
$100
02:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
American Legion Post 47 - Dodge City
620-225-3766
post47setup@gmail.com
American Legion Post 47 - Dodge City
801 S. 14thDodge City, Kansas 67801
620-225-3766
post47setup@gmail.com