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Craft and Vendor Showcase

Craft and Vendor Showcase

Calling all crafters, vendors and shoppers!

Mark your calendars! We’re excited t bring local talent, creativity, and small businesses together for a fun-filled day of SHOPPING at VFW Post 1714!

Come browse a variety of unique items, handmade crafts, gifts, home décor, and so much more! Whether you’re looking for something special or want to get a head start on your holiday shopping, this is the perfect opportunity!

We still have booth spaces available and would LOVE to have you join us!

Booth Fee: $30Includes an 8-foot tableSpaces available until filled!

Interested in becoming a vendor?Contact Ricki Graves at:r_dome@hotmail.com

SUPPORT LOCAL. SHOP SMALL. SUPPORT OUR VETERANS!

Bring your friends, invite your family, and help us make this a wonderful community event!

PLEASE SHARE! Help us spread the word to local crafters, vendors, and shoppers throughout Southwest Kansas!

VFW Post 1714
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

VFW Post 1714
785-822-7294
VFWPost1714marketing@gmail.com
https://vfw1714.org/di/vfw/v2/default.asp
VFW Post 1714
909 13th Ave.
Dodge City, Kansas 67801
785-822-7294
VFWPost1714marketing@gmail.com
https://vfw1714.org/di/vfw/v2/default.asp