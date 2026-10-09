Craft and Vendor Showcase

Calling all crafters, vendors and shoppers!

Mark your calendars! We’re excited t bring local talent, creativity, and small businesses together for a fun-filled day of SHOPPING at VFW Post 1714!

Come browse a variety of unique items, handmade crafts, gifts, home décor, and so much more! Whether you’re looking for something special or want to get a head start on your holiday shopping, this is the perfect opportunity!

We still have booth spaces available and would LOVE to have you join us!

Booth Fee: $30Includes an 8-foot tableSpaces available until filled!

Interested in becoming a vendor?Contact Ricki Graves at:r_dome@hotmail.com

SUPPORT LOCAL. SHOP SMALL. SUPPORT OUR VETERANS!

Bring your friends, invite your family, and help us make this a wonderful community event!

PLEASE SHARE! Help us spread the word to local crafters, vendors, and shoppers throughout Southwest Kansas!

