DC3 Masquerade Gala (Dodge City, Kan.)

Masks on. Bids up. Futures bright!

Dress to impress and step into the DC3 Foundation Masquerade Gala on Friday, Oct. 30, for a dazzling night of glamour, dinner, complimentary drinks and spirited bidding, all in support of student scholarships. This event includes an auction.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Skinner Student Activity Center.

Online pre-bidding will open Oct. 23 at midnight and close Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. Bids will transfer to the live event on Oct. 30.

You must purchase admission to guarantee a chance to bid on all silent auction items. Live auction items are in-person at the event only.

Take a look at the auction catalogue here: https://event.auctria.com/dedcbb75-73a9-4b99-847f-bbf86333ee87/26aeefd357c945e194715543eec28ab6

