DC3 Masquerade Gala (Dodge City, Kan.)
DC3 Masquerade Gala (Dodge City, Kan.)
Masks on. Bids up. Futures bright!
Dress to impress and step into the DC3 Foundation Masquerade Gala on Friday, Oct. 30, for a dazzling night of glamour, dinner, complimentary drinks and spirited bidding, all in support of student scholarships. This event includes an auction.
Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Skinner Student Activity Center.
Online pre-bidding will open Oct. 23 at midnight and close Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. Bids will transfer to the live event on Oct. 30.
You must purchase admission to guarantee a chance to bid on all silent auction items. Live auction items are in-person at the event only.
Take a look at the auction catalogue here: https://event.auctria.com/dedcbb75-73a9-4b99-847f-bbf86333ee87/26aeefd357c945e194715543eec28ab6
Dodge City Community College
$50
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Dodge City Community College
620-225-1321
admit@dc3.edu
Dodge City Community College
2501 N. 14th Ave.Dodge City, Kansas 67801
620-225-1321
admit@dc3.edu