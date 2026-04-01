Día de los Muertos succulent garden workshop (Dodge City, Kan.)

Día de los Muertos is a beautiful time to remember and honor the people we love who are no longer with us. It reminds us that although they may not be here in person, their love, memories, and stories continue to live on in our hearts.

We invite those of you who will attend to bring 1-2 inch photo memorabilia as we will provide small frames to put into your succulent gardens.

Join us as we create a special succulent garden inspired by this meaningful tradition. Each little plant can be a reminder that love continues to grow, memories continue to bloom, and the people we cherish are never truly forgotten.

Bring your family, share a memory, and create something beautiful together.

This will take place in the lower level of Village Square Mall. It is organized by the shop Precious Petals and Metals.

