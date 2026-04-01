Holiday Makerspace Expo at DC3! (Dodge City, Kan.)
Holiday Makerspace Expo at DC3! (Dodge City, Kan.)
Make spirits bright with something handmade! Stop by the DC3 Library’s free Holiday Makerspace Expo from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 6.
Explore 12 craft stations using makerspace tools and materials, and put your creativity to work. Bring your holiday inspiration — we’ll supply the tools!
Dodge City Community College Library
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Dodge City Community College Library
620-227-9287
library@dc3.edu
Dodge City Community College Library
2501 N. 14th Ave.Dodge City, Kansas 67801
620-227-9287
library@dc3.edu