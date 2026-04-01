Huascar Medina poetry reading at Garden City Arts

Join Garden City Arts for an evening of poetry with Huascar Medina, former Kansas Poet Laureate (2019–2022).

Medina is a poet, editor, essayist, and advocate for the arts. In 2022, he was named an Academy of American Poets Laureate Fellow. He currently serves as a senior editor at South Broadway Press and a contributing op-ed writer for the Kansas Reflector.

His published collections include How to Hang the Moon, Un Mango Grows in Kansas, and Protest as Love Poem. His writing has appeared in numerous publications, including The New York Times, Latino Book Review, and Kansas Magazine. His forthcoming book, Prairie Fool (2027), explores politics, class, and culture through lyrical essays.

The evening will feature a 45-minute poetry reading followed by an opportunity for audience questions.

Copies of Medina's books and art posters will also be available for purchase.