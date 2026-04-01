It’s the Great Pumpkin Party, DC3! (Dodge City, Kan.)
It’s the Great Pumpkin Party, DC3! (Dodge City, Kan.)
Join us as we read "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving!" Then raid the snack table for all-pumpkin foods and decorate a pumpkin for our contest!
Supplies provided. Winner takes home a prize!
This is a Red and CONQuer program.
Dodge City Community College Library
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Dodge City Community College Library
620-227-9287
library@dc3.edu
Dodge City Community College Library
2501 N. 14th Ave.Dodge City, Kansas 67801
620-227-9287
library@dc3.edu