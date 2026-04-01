[LIVE MUSIC] Jake Gill + Halloween costume party at I Don’t Care (Dodge City, Kan.)
[LIVE MUSIC] Jake Gill + Halloween costume party at I Don’t Care (Dodge City, Kan.)
Join us at I Don’t Care Family Restaurant and Sports Bar on Friday, Oct. 30, for a night of live music, cold drinks, Halloween fun, and a costume contest! Whether you’re coming for the concert, the costume contest, or just a fun Halloween night out, we’ve got you covered!
Get your costumes ready because we’ll be giving out prizes for:
* Best Individual Costume
* Best Couples Costume
* Best Group Costume
Concert tickets are $10 per ticket when purchased ahead of time and $15 at the door
I Don't Care Family Restaurant and Sports Bar
$10 - $15
09:00 PM - 12:01 AM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
I Don't Care Family Restaurant and Sports Bar
620-371-6061
I Don't Care Family Restaurant and Sports Bar
1510 W. Spruce St.Dodge City, Kansas 67801
620-371-6061