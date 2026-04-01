Opening Day of Pheasant Season Breakfast (WaKeeney, Kan.)
Opening Day of Pheasant Season Breakfast (WaKeeney, Kan.)
The WaKeeney Church of God Youth are fundraising to go to International Youth Convention in Tampa Florida summer of 2028.
Join us for all you can eat breakfast to support their efforts before heading out to hunt!
Western Cooperative Electric
Freewill donation
05:30 AM - 09:00 AM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
WaKeeney Church of God Youth
7856392701
srenee2701@gmail.com
Western Cooperative Electric
635 S 13th StreetWaKeeney, Kansas 67672
7856392701
srenee2701@gmail.com