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Peddler's Market: antique, arts and craft show (Garden City, Kan.)

Peddler's Market: antique, arts and craft show (Garden City, Kan.)

Get your holiday shopping done early at the annual Peddler's Market -- always the fourth weekend in October.

Wall-to-wall fun! Come browse and shop for the best in antiques, handmade crafts, collectibles and baked goods!

Finney County Fairgrounds Expedition Center
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 25, 2026.

Event Supported By

Peddler's Market
peddlersmarketgck@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/peddlersmarketgardencitykansas/followers_mutual
Finney County Fairgrounds Expedition Center
409 Lake Ave.
Garden City, Kansas 67846
620-272-3844
ssiebert@finneycounty.org
https://www.finneycountyks.gov/facilities/facility/details/Exhibition-Building-2