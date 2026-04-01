Peddler's Market: antique, arts and craft show (Garden City, Kan.)
Peddler's Market: antique, arts and craft show (Garden City, Kan.)
Get your holiday shopping done early at the annual Peddler's Market -- always the fourth weekend in October.
Wall-to-wall fun! Come browse and shop for the best in antiques, handmade crafts, collectibles and baked goods!
Finney County Fairgrounds Expedition Center
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
Peddler's Market
peddlersmarketgck@gmail.com
Finney County Fairgrounds Expedition Center
409 Lake Ave.Garden City, Kansas 67846
620-272-3844
ssiebert@finneycounty.org