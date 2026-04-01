VFW bake sale, raffle, silent auction and chicken noodle soup benefit (Dodge City, Kan.)
VFW bake sale, raffle, silent auction and chicken noodle soup benefit (Dodge City, Kan.)
Come out, grab some delicious homemade goodies and chicken noodle soup, take a chance on the raffle, and check out the great items in our silent auction
WE NEED YOUR HELP!
We are currently seeking donations of items for our
• Bake Sale
• Raffle
• Silent Auction
Every donation, purchase, bid, and share helps us continue supporting our veterans and our community! We appreciate our community and everyone who continues to stand behind our veterans.
VFW Post 1714
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
VFW Post 1714
785-822-7294
VFWPost1714marketing@gmail.com
VFW Post 1714
909 13th Ave.Dodge City, Kansas 67801
785-822-7294
VFWPost1714marketing@gmail.com