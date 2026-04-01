VFW bake sale, raffle, silent auction and chicken noodle soup benefit (Dodge City, Kan.)

Come out, grab some delicious homemade goodies and chicken noodle soup, take a chance on the raffle, and check out the great items in our silent auction

WE NEED YOUR HELP!

We are currently seeking donations of items for our

• Bake Sale

• Raffle

• Silent Auction

Every donation, purchase, bid, and share helps us continue supporting our veterans and our community! We appreciate our community and everyone who continues to stand behind our veterans.

