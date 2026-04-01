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Wichita War Dancer at DC3 (Dodge City, Kan.)

Wichita War Dancer at DC3 (Dodge City, Kan.)

Experience culture in motion! Join the DC3 Library for Wichita War Dancer at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 in recognition of Native American Heritage Month.

Make plans to explore Native American culture through the power of dance!

Dodge City Community College Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Dodge City Community College Library
620-227-9287
library@dc3.edu
https://sites.google.com/dc3.edu/dc3library/home
Dodge City Community College Library
2501 N. 14th Ave.
Dodge City, Kansas 67801
620-227-9287
library@dc3.edu
https://sites.google.com/dc3.edu/dc3library/home