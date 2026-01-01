Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 7pm CST on High Plains Public Radio

In her book “A Curse Upon the Nation: Race, Freedom and Extermination in America and the Atlantic World,” Kay Wright Lewis explores the black perspective on racial extermination. Also: Paula Seniors talks about her own book, which studies the lives of African American working class communist women and the link between the struggle for black civil rights and international revolution.

Later in the show: D.W. Griffith’s Civil War epic Birth of a Nation is notorious for its racist scenes. Avi Santo discusses the 2015 short film, Our Nation, which tells the story of a young African American teenager’s response to the film in Norfolk, Virginia in 1915.

And: A book by Emile Raymond tells the little-known story of how black actors and entertainers in Hollywood contributed their money, connections, and fame to aid the civil rights movement.

Tune into this special Black History month broadcast at 7pm CST, Wednesday, February 25th, on High Plains Public Radio!

