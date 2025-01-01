A Holiday Music Tour With Judy Collins

Thursday, December 25, 2025 - Christmas Day at 11am CT

Singing legend Judy Collins headlines an hour-long holiday special featuring musicians from around the country. Performing original songs along with a few holiday favorites, Collins and her guests reflect on the season and tell the stories behind their music.

Featured artists include Collins herself, Trout Fishing in America, Steve Earle, Jesse Colin Young, The Blind Boys of Alabama with Tom Waits, Tish Hinojosa, Bill Miller, Peter Case, and Lowen + Navarro. Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull also makes a guest appearance from London!