Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 7pm CST on High Plains Public Radio

In this special hour - BARRETT STRONG: MOTOWN'S "MONEY" MAN - you’ll hear some of the songs the late Motown songwriter and performer Barrett Strong had a hand in.

They were some of the biggest hits of the 1960’s and 1970’s. Songs like "Papa Was A Rollin' Stone", "Just My Imagination", "Cloud Nine", "I Heard It Through The Grapevine", "I Can't Get Next to You", (all songs Strong co-wrote with the late Norman Whitfield) and the iconic song Strong sang himself that became the label's very first national hit "Money (That's What I Want)".

Music Host Paul Ingles plays some of the best versions of those top-rated tunes as well as several of Strong’s own turns as a vocalist in the early years of Motown.

Tune into this special Black History month broadcast at 7pm CST, Wednesday, February 18th, on High Plains Public Radio!

