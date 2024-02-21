Four Pillars of Rock 'n Roll

Over a period of 8 months in 1955, from April to September, 4 African-American performers tossed records onto the American pop and R&B charts that would establish them as rock and roll pioneer icons for all times. They were all among the earliest inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Each a revered and imitated talent that shaped music for decades and still today. Music documentarian Paul Ingles hosts highlights from his 4 public radio specials on Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Little Richard, Fats Domino in this special appreciation program, that also features commentary from some top music writers.