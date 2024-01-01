Can Curiosity Save Your Holidays?

Airing Friday, November 22nd at 3pm CT

To prepare for family dinners and political conversations this holiday season, two guests offer us new ways of being humble and curious.

First, well-known thinker and author Malcolm Gladwell reveals why we must learn humility if we are to understand each other. “Humility is a habit,” he says. “Habit is a really important word, because if it's a habit, it means it's something that you have to practice.” Then, former U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith offers powerful poems that invite us to acknowledge the full, complex, and beautiful worth of the human beings we encounter.

In this special from No Small Endeavor, listen closely for multiple ways we can cultivate humility, be curious, and have compassion despite our disagreements and differences.