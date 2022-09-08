Classical Music Amarillo Foreshadows the Opening Concert of the Amarillo Symphony's 2022-23 Season
This week's program will feature repertoire by composers featured on the Amarillo Symphony's opening program of their season. Kimberly Hieb welcomes Maestro George Jackson to the program. He will take the podium for the first time as music director of the Amarillo Symphony on Sept. 16th & 17th, 2022.
This week on Classical Music Amarillo, we present repertoire by the composers whose music will be featured on the Amarillo Symphony’s opening program of the 2022-2023 season. Maestro George Jackson, the new music director of the Amarillo Symphony, will join host Kimberly Hieb to share his vision for the upcoming September program, which will feature music by Michael Daugherty, Wolfgang Mozart, and Dmitri Shostakovich.