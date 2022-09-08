© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ClassicalMusicAmarillo-Logo.jpg
Classical Music Amarillo

Classical Music Amarillo Foreshadows the Opening Concert of the Amarillo Symphony's 2022-23 Season

Published September 8, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT
GeorgeJackson-TheAmarilloSymphony.jpg
Photo provided by George Jackson.
/
Maestro George Jackson joins The Amarillo Symphony this month as the 18th music director.

This week's program will feature repertoire by composers featured on the Amarillo Symphony's opening program of their season. Kimberly Hieb welcomes Maestro George Jackson to the program. He will take the podium for the first time as music director of the Amarillo Symphony on Sept. 16th & 17th, 2022. 

This week on Classical Music Amarillo, we present repertoire by the composers whose music will be featured on the Amarillo Symphony’s opening program of the 2022-2023 season. Maestro George Jackson, the new music director of the Amarillo Symphony, will join host Kimberly Hieb to share his vision for the upcoming September program, which will feature music by Michael Daugherty, Wolfgang Mozart, and Dmitri Shostakovich. 

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb