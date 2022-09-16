Classical Music Amarillo Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

This week, Classical Music Amarillo will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15th through October 15th, 2022) by presenting a program of recordings of the Amarillo Symphony performing music by Latinx/Hispanic composers including Arturo Marquez, Astor Piazzolla, Joaquin Rodrigo, Ernesto Lecuona, and Manuel de Falla, as well as Joachim Horsley’s Beethoven in Havana, a classical(ish) homage to Cuban music and culture.