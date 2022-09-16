© 2021
Classical Music Amarillo

Classical Music Amarillo Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Published September 16, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT
This week, Classical Music Amarillo will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15th through October 15th, 2022) by presenting a program of recordings of the Amarillo Symphony performing music by Latinx/Hispanic composers including Arturo Marquez, Astor Piazzolla, Joaquin Rodrigo, Ernesto Lecuona, and Manuel de Falla, as well as Joachim Horsley’s Beethoven in Havana, a classical(ish) homage to Cuban music and culture.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
