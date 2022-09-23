© 2021
Classical Music Amarillo Presents African-American Voices

Published September 23, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT
CMA Ep 4 Picture

This week, Classical Music Amarillo will present the voices of African-Americans through the media of Negro spirituals, early gospel songs developed by enslaved Africans which remain one of the largest and most significant forms of American folksong.

You’ll hear excerpts from the Amarillo Master Chorale’s 2016 “Anticipation” concert, as well as their 2017 celebration of Veteran’s Day, a concert titled “Battle Cries of Freedom”. You’ll also get to hear a program presented at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum in March of 2019 by vocalist Dr. LaToya Lain and accompanist Dr. Casey Robards, a series of Negro spirituals interspersed with spoken performance of slave narratives.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
