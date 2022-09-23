Classical Music Amarillo Presents African-American Voices

You’ll hear excerpts from the Amarillo Master Chorale’s 2016 “Anticipation” concert, as well as their 2017 celebration of Veteran’s Day, a concert titled “Battle Cries of Freedom”. You’ll also get to hear a program presented at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum in March of 2019 by vocalist Dr. LaToya Lain and accompanist Dr. Casey Robards, a series of Negro spirituals interspersed with spoken performance of slave narratives.

