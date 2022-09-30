Classical Music Amarillo Celebrates American Music

On Saturday, October 1st, the Amarillo Symphony Orchestra took the stage at Hodgetown to celebrate America with a rousing program of music celebrating our great nation. Following in their footsteps, this week Classical Music Amarillo will present a program of music by American composers, historical and contemporary. You’ll hear music by Aaron Copland, George Walker, Andy Wilkinson and Sam Hyken, Lee Hoiby, and Chris Rogerson. The program will conclude with Awadagin Pratt performing Florence Price’s Concerto in One Movement for Piano – a piece that until recently was considered lost.