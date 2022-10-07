Classical Music Amarillo Plays Cello Concertos

© 2021
Published October 7, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT
In anticipation of Oliver Herbert's upcoming performance of Antonín Dvořák's cello concerto with the Amarillo Symphony on October 14th and 15th, Classical Music Amarillo presents a program completely comprised of cello concertos!

This week on Classical Music Amarillo, we will re-visit recent performances of cello concertos by the Amarillo Symphony and their guests. You'll get to hear works by Austrian composer Joseph Haydn and French composer Camille Saint-Saëns. You'll also hear Erich Korngold's Cello Concerto, which is cribbed directly from the score of a 1946 film titled Deception. The film tells the story of a love triangle involving a pianist, a composer, and a cellist. We will also hear from Oliver Herbert, the cellist who will be visiting Amarillo soon to perform Antonín Dvořák’s Cello Concerto with the Amarillo Symphony on October 14th and 15th at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

