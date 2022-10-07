Classical Music Amarillo Plays Cello Concertos

This week on Classical Music Amarillo, we will re-visit recent performances of cello concertos by the Amarillo Symphony and their guests. You'll get to hear works by Austrian composer Joseph Haydn and French composer Camille Saint-Saëns. You'll also hear Erich Korngold's Cello Concerto, which is cribbed directly from the score of a 1946 film titled Deception. The film tells the story of a love triangle involving a pianist, a composer, and a cellist. We will also hear from Oliver Herbert, the cellist who will be visiting Amarillo soon to perform Antonín Dvořák’s Cello Concerto with the Amarillo Symphony on October 14th and 15th at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.