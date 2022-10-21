© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ClassicalMusicAmarillo-Logo.jpg
Classical Music Amarillo

Classical Music Amarillo Presents Repertoire Composed Recently and Locally

Published October 21, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT
CMA Ep. 8

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear music composed by recent graduates of the West Texas A&M University School of Music!

This week Classical Music Amarillo will showcase works composed recently and locally. We will open the program with a saxophone ensemble piece by recent WT graduate Randy Stagich. Also included on the program are pieces by the past winners of the "WT Young Composer's Initiative Competition," a joint venture of The Amarillo Symphony and West Texas A&M University's School of Music. Tune in to hear music by Stephen Hunter Rothermel, Austin Brake, Margaret Ruwe (nee Sutherland), Brad Johnson, Christopher Garcia, and Misael Tambuwon.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb