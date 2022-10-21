Classical Music Amarillo Presents Repertoire Composed Recently and Locally

This week Classical Music Amarillo will showcase works composed recently and locally. We will open the program with a saxophone ensemble piece by recent WT graduate Randy Stagich. Also included on the program are pieces by the past winners of the "WT Young Composer's Initiative Competition," a joint venture of The Amarillo Symphony and West Texas A&M University's School of Music. Tune in to hear music by Stephen Hunter Rothermel, Austin Brake, Margaret Ruwe (nee Sutherland), Brad Johnson, Christopher Garcia, and Misael Tambuwon.