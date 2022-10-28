The Harrington String Quartet Plays Music by Sam Jones, William Grant Still, & Maurice Ravel

The Harrington String Quartet was established by one of the most generous philanthropists in Panhandle history, the late Sybil B. Harrington. The Harringtons, Don and Sybil, were incredible contributors to the development of the Amarillo community. They supported healthcare initiatives, programs to support the youth of the region including the Don Harrington Discovery Center, and many local arts organizations—and the Harrington String Quartet is one of the many thriving legacies of the Harrington’s generosity.

This week on Classical Music Amarillo, you’ll hear string quartets performed by the HSQ. Tune in for music by Americans Sam Jones and William Grant Still, and by French composer Maurice Ravel. Then mark your calendar for the Harrington String Quartet’s season-opener concert at 7:30pm on November 4th in WTAMU's Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall!