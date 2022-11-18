The WT Symphony Orchestra Plays Bach (via Elgar), Dubois, Mahler, & Dvořák
On Sunday, December 4th, the WT Symphony Orchestra will join forces with the WT Choirs for their annual Christmas music extravaganza, with shows at 4pm and 7pm CT. Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear the symphony perform canonic works that are of equally extravagant proportions.
This week Classical Music Amarillo will feature the WT Symphony Orchestra performing Johann Sebastian Bach's Fantasia and Fugue as arranged by British composer Edward Elgar, as well as a Concerto for Alto Saxophone by Pierre-Max Dubois. The second half of the program will feature works by symphonic heavy-hitters. You'll get to hear the final movement of Gustav Mahler's epic Symphony No. 2 and the final two movements of Antonin Dvořák's Symphony No. 8.