The WT Symphony Orchestra Plays Bach (via Elgar), Dubois, Mahler, & Dvořák

This week Classical Music Amarillo will feature the WT Symphony Orchestra performing Johann Sebastian Bach's Fantasia and Fugue as arranged by British composer Edward Elgar, as well as a Concerto for Alto Saxophone by Pierre-Max Dubois. The second half of the program will feature works by symphonic heavy-hitters. You'll get to hear the final movement of Gustav Mahler's epic Symphony No. 2 and the final two movements of Antonin Dvořák's Symphony No. 8.