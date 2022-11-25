© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ClassicalMusicAmarillo-Logo.jpg
Classical Music Amarillo

Antonio Vivaldi's Four Seasons

Published November 25, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST
CMA Ep. 13

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear Antonio Vivaldi's The Four Seasons as well as several movements of the concertos as "reimagined" by Sam Hyken.

Antonio Vivaldi's Four Seasons is a series of four violin concertos, each three movements long and each celebrating a season of the calendar year. They were composed between 1718 and 1720 while Vivaldi was living and working in Mantua, Italy. On this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo we will play The Amarillo Symphony's performance of these concertos alongside violinist Yuriv Bekker in January of 2016. Several movements of Florida-based composer Sam Hyken's reimagining of Vivaldi's iconic concertos as performed by the Amarillo Symphony and violinist Jennifer Frautschi in 2018 will close out the show this week.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb