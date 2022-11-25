Antonio Vivaldi's Four Seasons is a series of four violin concertos, each three movements long and each celebrating a season of the calendar year. They were composed between 1718 and 1720 while Vivaldi was living and working in Mantua, Italy. On this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo we will play The Amarillo Symphony's performance of these concertos alongside violinist Yuriv Bekker in January of 2016. Several movements of Florida-based composer Sam Hyken's reimagining of Vivaldi's iconic concertos as performed by the Amarillo Symphony and violinist Jennifer Frautschi in 2018 will close out the show this week.