Classical Music Amarillo

WTAMU Musicians Perform Works by Czech, German, Finnish, and American Composers

Published December 9, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST
Tune in this week for a delightfully varied program of recordings of symphonic music, solo piano repertoire, and music for saxophone and wind ensemble created by the ensembles and faculty of the West Texas A&M University School of Music.

This week on Classical Music Amarillo we will hear recordings of the WT Symphony Orchestra, the WT Symphonic Band, as well as performances by pianist Dr. Sarah Rushing and saxophonist Dr. James Barger. The WT Symphony Orchestra will perform the first movement of Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 8 as well as John Williams' iconic "Flying Theme" from the 1982 movie E.T. and Dan Goeller's Appalachian Carol. Dr. Sarah Rushing will delight us with music by Clara Schumann, Johannes Brahms, and Jean Sibelius. To round out this diverse program, Dr. James Barger will perform Austin Brake's Katharsis, Jimmy Dorsey's Oodles of Noodles, and join the WT Symphonic Band to perform Claude T. Smith's Fantasia for Alto Saxophone.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
