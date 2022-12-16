© 2021
Classical Music Amarillo

Holiday Pops!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published December 16, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST
This week, Classical Music Amarillo celebrates the season with excerpts from The Amarillo Symphony’s Happy Holiday Pops concerts.

Tune in this week for a program of holiday season favorites including excerpts from Pyotr Tchaikovsky's infamous Nutcracker ballet and Ralph Vaughan Williams' setting of Greensleeves. The Amarillo Symphony will also delight with music from iconic holiday movies and Christmas favorites including Silent Night, Carol of the Bells, Georg Frideric Handel's Hallelujah Chorus, and an arrangement of Leroy Anderson's Yuletide tune: Sleigh Ride. Happy holidays, High Plains!

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
