Holiday Pops!

Tune in this week for a program of holiday season favorites including excerpts from Pyotr Tchaikovsky's infamous Nutcracker ballet and Ralph Vaughan Williams' setting of Greensleeves. The Amarillo Symphony will also delight with music from iconic holiday movies and Christmas favorites including Silent Night, Carol of the Bells, Georg Frideric Handel's Hallelujah Chorus, and an arrangement of Leroy Anderson's Yuletide tune: Sleigh Ride. Happy holidays, High Plains!

