In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Classical Music Amarillo

Classical Music Amarillo Presents a Mixed Bag of Chamber Music

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published January 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST
Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week for a diverse program of music by American, German, Russian, and Bulgarian composers.

This week's program is rather eclectic! On the playlist are two string quartets, one by American composer Jessie Montgomery and one by Bulgarian composer Marin Goleminov. We’ll also hear excerpts from a Freedom Brass Quintet concert at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas, as well as excerpts from a concert where the Amarillo Symphony was joined by a chamber group called Project Trio, an ensemble based in Brooklyn, New York that includes Peter Seymour, Daniel Berkey, and Greg Patillo, a beatboxing flautist!

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb