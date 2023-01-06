Classical Music Amarillo Presents a Mixed Bag of Chamber Music

This week's program is rather eclectic! On the playlist are two string quartets, one by American composer Jessie Montgomery and one by Bulgarian composer Marin Goleminov. We’ll also hear excerpts from a Freedom Brass Quintet concert at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas, as well as excerpts from a concert where the Amarillo Symphony was joined by a chamber group called Project Trio, an ensemble based in Brooklyn, New York that includes Peter Seymour, Daniel Berkey, and Greg Patillo, a beatboxing flautist!

