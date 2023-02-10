Classical Music Amarillo Celebrates Black History Month

This week, Classical Music Amarillo will feature recordings of works by Black composers. The Amarillo Master Chorale, under the direction of Nathan Fryml, will perform an African-American Spiritual, and the WT Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Mark Bartley, will perform William Grant Still's Symphony No. 1: "The Afro American". We will also revisit recent Amarillo Symphony performances of 20th century composer George Walker and contemporary composers Jessie Montgomery and Quinn Mason. Join us!

