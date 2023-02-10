© 2021
Classical Music Amarillo

Classical Music Amarillo Celebrates Black History Month

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published February 10, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST
Tune in this week to commemorate Black History Month 2023 with a program of music by African-American composers.

This week, Classical Music Amarillo will feature recordings of works by Black composers. The Amarillo Master Chorale, under the direction of Nathan Fryml, will perform an African-American Spiritual, and the WT Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Mark Bartley, will perform William Grant Still's Symphony No. 1: "The Afro American". We will also revisit recent Amarillo Symphony performances of 20th century composer George Walker and contemporary composers Jessie Montgomery and Quinn Mason. Join us!

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
