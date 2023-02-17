The Amarillo Symphony Plays Music from the Movies

On Friday, February 24th, the Amarillo Symphony, under the direction of maestro George Jackson, will perform a program made up entirely of film music composed by legendary American composer John Williams. Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to revisit the symphony's 2016 performance of classic Hollywood tunes, including many of Williams’s greatest scores from movies like E.T. and Star Wars. Oh, and don't forget to get your tickets for the upcoming performance!