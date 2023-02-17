© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ClassicalMusicAmarillo-Logo.jpg
Classical Music Amarillo

The Amarillo Symphony Plays Music from the Movies

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published February 17, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST
CMA Ep. 24.jpg

This week Classical Music Amarillo will present a program of Hollywood classics!

On Friday, February 24th, the Amarillo Symphony, under the direction of maestro George Jackson, will perform a program made up entirely of film music composed by legendary American composer John Williams. Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to revisit the symphony's 2016 performance of classic Hollywood tunes, including many of Williams’s greatest scores from movies like E.T. and Star Wars. Oh, and don't forget to get your tickets for the upcoming performance!

Tags
Classical Music Amarillo Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb