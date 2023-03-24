© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCSE-FM 91.7 in Lamar is back on the air!
The satellite receiver that failed on Monday has been replaced and KCSE is now operating normally. Out apologies for the service disruption and our thanks for your understanding.
If you have question about KCSE or any of HPPR's transmitter sites, contact cspringer@hppr.org, HPPR's chief engineer.
ClassicalMusicAmarillo-Logo.jpg
Classical Music Amarillo

Classical Music Amarillo Celebrates Women: Part 2

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published March 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
CMA Ep. 29.jpg

This week Classical Music Amarillo continues our celebration of Women's History Month with a program featuring more women composers and performers!

This week Classical Music Amarillo will celebrate the final week of Women’s History Month with a show of music by women composers and performers. Mila Abbasova will open the show with her own composition titled “To My Friends,” featuring Don Lefevre on saxophone. You can also look forward to hearing music by nineteenth-century composer Clara Schumann, Amy Beach, (pictured above, an American composer of the 19th and 20th centuries), and Margaret Ruwe (nee Sutherland), a recent graduate of the School of Music at West Texas A&M University. Finally, Dr. Susan Martin Tariq will perform a movement of John Mackey's Concerto for Percussion alongside the WT Symphonic Band, and Simone Porter will join the Amarillo Symphony to perform several movements of Ludwig van Beethoven's Violin Concerto.

Tags
Classical Music Amarillo Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb