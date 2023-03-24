Classical Music Amarillo Celebrates Women: Part 2

This week Classical Music Amarillo will celebrate the final week of Women’s History Month with a show of music by women composers and performers. Mila Abbasova will open the show with her own composition titled “To My Friends,” featuring Don Lefevre on saxophone. You can also look forward to hearing music by nineteenth-century composer Clara Schumann, Amy Beach, (pictured above, an American composer of the 19th and 20th centuries), and Margaret Ruwe (nee Sutherland), a recent graduate of the School of Music at West Texas A&M University. Finally, Dr. Susan Martin Tariq will perform a movement of John Mackey's Concerto for Percussion alongside the WT Symphonic Band, and Simone Porter will join the Amarillo Symphony to perform several movements of Ludwig van Beethoven's Violin Concerto.