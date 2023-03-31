This week, Classical Music Amarillo revisits one of the most magnificent musical events in recent Panhandle history. The August 2022 performance of Ludwig van Beethoven's Missa Solemnis involved musicians from throughout the Texas Panhandle, including Chamber Music Amarillo, The Amarillo Symphony, Amarillo Master Chorale, West Texas A&M University, Wayland Baptist University, Amarillo College, and First Baptist Church of Amarillo. This concert presented an exhilarating night of music, treating the sold-out concert hall to a performance of the work Beethoven himself described as “the greatest music I have ever written.”

