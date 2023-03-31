© 2021
Classical Music Amarillo

Beethoven's Missa Solemnis

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published March 31, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
CMA Ep. 30.jpg

This week Classical Music Amarillo will present a recording of the first-ever performance of Ludwig van Beethoven's Missa Solemnis in the Texas Panhandle!

This week, Classical Music Amarillo revisits one of the most magnificent musical events in recent Panhandle history. The August 2022 performance of Ludwig van Beethoven's Missa Solemnis involved musicians from throughout the Texas Panhandle, including Chamber Music Amarillo, The Amarillo Symphony, Amarillo Master Chorale, West Texas A&M University, Wayland Baptist University, Amarillo College, and First Baptist Church of Amarillo. This concert presented an exhilarating night of music, treating the sold-out concert hall to a performance of the work Beethoven himself described as “the greatest music I have ever written.”

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
