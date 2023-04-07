Quartetapalooza!

This week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo, we feature the Harrington String Quartet performing two of Felix Mendelssohn’s String Quartets: Op. 12 & Op. 80. His Op. 12 Quartet was his earliest quartet, composed in 1829. On the other hand, the Op. 80 quartet was his final contribution to the genre, composed just two months before his death in November of 1847. We'll conclude the episode this week with the Harrington String Quartet's performance of the first movement of Joseph Haydn's String Quartet Op. 76, No. 2.