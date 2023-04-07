© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ClassicalMusicAmarillo-Logo.jpg
Classical Music Amarillo

Quartetapalooza!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published April 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
CMA Ep. 31.jpg

Tune in this week to hear the Harrington String Quartet perform two string quartets by Felix Mendelssohn, as well as a quartet movement by Joseph Haydn.

This week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo, we feature the Harrington String Quartet performing two of Felix Mendelssohn’s String Quartets: Op. 12 & Op. 80. His Op. 12 Quartet was his earliest quartet, composed in 1829. On the other hand, the Op. 80 quartet was his final contribution to the genre, composed just two months before his death in November of 1847. We'll conclude the episode this week with the Harrington String Quartet's performance of the first movement of Joseph Haydn's String Quartet Op. 76, No. 2.

Tags
Classical Music Amarillo Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb