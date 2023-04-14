© 2021
Classical Music Amarillo

Ravel and Rachmaninoff

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published April 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
This week Classical Music Amarillo serves up a program of music by Maurice Ravel and Sergei Rachmaninoff, composers whose music will be performed by the Amarillo Symphony in the final concert of their 2022-2023 season.

On Friday, April 21st and Saturday, April 22nd, the Amarillo Symphony will conclude their 2022-2023 season with a program featuring Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto and Maurice Ravel’s Mother Goose Ballet as well as a world premiere of a piece by the winner of the WT Young Composer’s Initiative: Caleb Brandon. Plus, tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear Dr. BJ Brooks, professor of composition at West Texas A&M University's School of Music, talk about the WT Composer's Initiative followed by performances of Maurice Ravel's Tziganne and Sergei Rachmaninoff's Second Symphony.

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
