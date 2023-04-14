Ravel and Rachmaninoff

On Friday, April 21st and Saturday, April 22nd, the Amarillo Symphony will conclude their 2022-2023 season with a program featuring Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto and Maurice Ravel’s Mother Goose Ballet as well as a world premiere of a piece by the winner of the WT Young Composer’s Initiative: Caleb Brandon. Plus, tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear Dr. BJ Brooks, professor of composition at West Texas A&M University's School of Music, talk about the WT Composer's Initiative followed by performances of Maurice Ravel's Tziganne and Sergei Rachmaninoff's Second Symphony.