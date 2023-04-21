© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ClassicalMusicAmarillo-Logo.jpg
Classical Music Amarillo

On, On Buffaloes!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published April 21, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
CMA Ep. 33.jpg

This week’s episode of Classical Music Amarillo will present the work of faculty and students of West Texas A&M University’s School of Music.

On the playlist this week are compositions by Dr. BJ Brooks, professor of theory and composition at WT's School of Music, as well as performances by saxophone professor Dr. James Barger, as well as trombone professor, Dr. John Shanks. Finally, the WT Symphony Orchestra’s performance of African-American composer William Grant Still’s Danzas de Panama will close out the show.

Tags
Classical Music Amarillo Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb