On, On Buffaloes!
This week’s episode of Classical Music Amarillo will present the work of faculty and students of West Texas A&M University’s School of Music.
On the playlist this week are compositions by Dr. BJ Brooks, professor of theory and composition at WT's School of Music, as well as performances by saxophone professor Dr. James Barger, as well as trombone professor, Dr. John Shanks. Finally, the WT Symphony Orchestra’s performance of African-American composer William Grant Still’s Danzas de Panama will close out the show.