Classical Music Amarillo

Chamber Music Amarillo Performs Music by Antonín Dvořák & Mike Garson

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published April 28, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
This week Classical Music Amarillo revisits two exciting past performances of Chamber Music Amarillo!

On the Classical Music Amarillo playlist this week is Antonín Dvořák's String Quintet in G Major, Op. 77, which was performed by Chamber Music Amarillo in 2006. On the second half of the program, you'll get to hear the first two movements of the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano by Mike Garson, a pianist and composer who is most famous for his collaborations with David Bowie. (Garson performed for David Bowie’s first and last concerts in the United States, and he accompanied Bowie on world tours!) Chamber Music Amarillo granted Garson's Sonata its world premiere in 2007.

