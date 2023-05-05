© 2021
Classical Music Amarillo

The Harrington String Quartet Plays Tchaikovsky

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published May 5, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
This week Classical Music Amarillo will present Harrington String Quartet performances of two quartets by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Russian composer of the nineteenth century, .

The only surviving movement of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s very first attempt at writing a string quartet will open the show: a composition that dates to 1865 but was published much later in 1940. Tchaikovsky’s String Quartet No. 2, which was premiered in 1874, will fill out the program this week. Tchaikovsky identified this quartet as one of his finest compositions, writing to his brother Modest: “ I regard it as my best work; no other piece has poured forth from me so simply and easily. I wrote it almost at one sitting.”

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
