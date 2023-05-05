The Harrington String Quartet Plays Tchaikovsky

The only surviving movement of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s very first attempt at writing a string quartet will open the show: a composition that dates to 1865 but was published much later in 1940. Tchaikovsky’s String Quartet No. 2, which was premiered in 1874, will fill out the program this week. Tchaikovsky identified this quartet as one of his finest compositions, writing to his brother Modest: “ I regard it as my best work; no other piece has poured forth from me so simply and easily. I wrote it almost at one sitting.”

