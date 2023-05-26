This week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo will feature a series of rhapsodies or “effusively enthusiastic or ecstatic expressions of feeling” composed into music. Claude Debussy wrote his Premiere Rhapsody for Clarinet (and orchestra) for students at the Paris Conservatory around the turn of the 20th century. Sergei Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini for piano and orchestra was inspired by a melody first imagined by 19th-century violin virtuoso Niccolò Paganini, and George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue likely needs no introduction.