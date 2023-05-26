© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Rhapsodies!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published May 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week for a program of rhapsodies by Claude Debussy, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and George Gershwin!

This week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo will feature a series of rhapsodies or “effusively enthusiastic or ecstatic expressions of feeling” composed into music. Claude Debussy wrote his Premiere Rhapsody for Clarinet (and orchestra) for students at the Paris Conservatory around the turn of the 20th century. Sergei Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini for piano and orchestra was inspired by a melody first imagined by 19th-century violin virtuoso Niccolò Paganini, and George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue likely needs no introduction.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
