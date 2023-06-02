© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

An Episode of Overtures

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published June 2, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT

This week Classical Music Amarillo will present a program of overtures: pieces that either prefaced operas or served as concert-openers in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

On this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo you can look forward to hearing a series of overtures, music usually performed before the curtain goes up. On the playlist are two pieces that prefaced operas: The overture to Gioachino Rossini's Barber of Seville as well as that to Franz von Suppe's Light Cavalry. You'll also get to hear the Amarillo Symphony perform some of the most famous concert-overtures by Johannes Brahms, Ludwig van Beethoven, Jean Sibelius, and Felix Mendelssohn.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb