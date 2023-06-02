An Episode of Overtures
This week Classical Music Amarillo will present a program of overtures: pieces that either prefaced operas or served as concert-openers in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.
On this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo you can look forward to hearing a series of overtures, music usually performed before the curtain goes up. On the playlist are two pieces that prefaced operas: The overture to Gioachino Rossini's Barber of Seville as well as that to Franz von Suppe's Light Cavalry. You'll also get to hear the Amarillo Symphony perform some of the most famous concert-overtures by Johannes Brahms, Ludwig van Beethoven, Jean Sibelius, and Felix Mendelssohn.