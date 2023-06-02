An Episode of Overtures

On this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo you can look forward to hearing a series of overtures, music usually performed before the curtain goes up. On the playlist are two pieces that prefaced operas: The overture to Gioachino Rossini's Barber of Seville as well as that to Franz von Suppe's Light Cavalry. You'll also get to hear the Amarillo Symphony perform some of the most famous concert-overtures by Johannes Brahms, Ludwig van Beethoven, Jean Sibelius, and Felix Mendelssohn.

