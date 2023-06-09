The WT Symphony Orchestra's Spring 2023 Program

Join Classical Music Amarillo this week to revisit the program performed by the WT Symphony Orchestra at their exciting 2023 Spring Concert. Maestro and composer Dongin Youn joined the orchestra for the performance, conducting the U.S. premiere of his Arirang Overture. Korean pianist Jiyeon Kang, winner of the CitiPhilharmoni Concerto Competition, also joined the orchestra for the first movement of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto. The ensemble closed out the show with Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony!

