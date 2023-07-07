© 2021
The WT Symphonic Band Plays Works by American Composers

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published July 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT

This week Classical Music Amarillo will feature music by BJ Brooks, Michael Daugherty, David Maslanka, and Donald Grantham!

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to enjoy a program of music for wind band by American composers. We'll open the show with Butterfly Chaser by local composer BJ Brooks, and the first half will conclude with Donald Grantham's Symphony for Winds and Percussion, a work that was commissioned for the WT Symphonic band by the ensemble's director Don Lefevre. The second half will feature David Maslanka's First Light, Michael Daugherty's Of War and Peace, and BJ Brooks's On, On, On, an arrangement of WT's fight song, will bring the show to a close.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
