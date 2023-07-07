The WT Symphonic Band Plays Works by American Composers

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to enjoy a program of music for wind band by American composers. We'll open the show with Butterfly Chaser by local composer BJ Brooks, and the first half will conclude with Donald Grantham's Symphony for Winds and Percussion, a work that was commissioned for the WT Symphonic band by the ensemble's director Don Lefevre. The second half will feature David Maslanka's First Light, Michael Daugherty's Of War and Peace, and BJ Brooks's On, On, On, an arrangement of WT's fight song, will bring the show to a close.