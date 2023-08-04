© 2021
By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published August 4, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear the Harrington String Quartet perform works by Erwin Schulhoff, Frank Bridge, George Onslow, and Marin Goleminov!

The Harrington String Quartet was founded in the early 1980s, an exciting collaboration between the School of Music at West Texas A&M University and the Amarillo Symphony. In fact, during this upcoming season, the Amarillo Symphony’s centennial season, you can look forward to hearing another exciting collaboration: the quartet will join the symphony to perform a brand new concerto grosso by American composer Christopher Theofanidis commissioned in celebration of the symphony’s milestone season!

While we can all look forward to that concert, you can hear the musicians of the Harrington String Quartet (Rositza Goza, Evgeny Zvonnikov, Vesselin Todorov, and Manny Lopez) perform works by Erwin Schulhoff, Frank Bridge, George Onslow, and Marin Goleminov on this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
