HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Classical Music Amarillo Celebrates 50!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published August 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT

This week Classical Music Amarillo will celebrate its fiftieth episode by revisiting local premieres of celebratory commissions.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week for a program of celebratory commissions. We'll open the show with Golden Rhapsody, Op. 17, a work by Christopher Lowry, who until recently was the principal violist for the Amarillo Symphony and is currently at work on a commission celebrating the orchestra's upcoming centennial season. Lowry's Golden Rhapsody was commissioned to celebrate the fiftieth concert season of the Blair School of Music at Louisiana State University. Samuel Jones's Roundings will conclude the program this week, a work that was commissioned by the Amarillo Symphony in celebration of their 75th season in 1999-2000 and based on a series of murals created in and around the Texas Panhandle with the sponsorship of Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
