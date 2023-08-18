Classical Music Amarillo Celebrates 50!

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week for a program of celebratory commissions. We'll open the show with Golden Rhapsody, Op. 17, a work by Christopher Lowry, who until recently was the principal violist for the Amarillo Symphony and is currently at work on a commission celebrating the orchestra's upcoming centennial season. Lowry's Golden Rhapsody was commissioned to celebrate the fiftieth concert season of the Blair School of Music at Louisiana State University. Samuel Jones's Roundings will conclude the program this week, a work that was commissioned by the Amarillo Symphony in celebration of their 75th season in 1999-2000 and based on a series of murals created in and around the Texas Panhandle with the sponsorship of Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal.