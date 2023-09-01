© 2021
Classical Music Amarillo

Chamber Music Amarillo Plays Barber, Beethoven, and Mendelssohn!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published September 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear past performances by Chamber Music Amarillo musicians of works by Felix Mendelssohn, Samuel Barber, and Ludwig van Beethoven.

The musicians of Chamber Music Amarillo are gearing up to present exciting programs throughout the upcoming 2023-2024 season, which opens next weekend on Saturday, September 9th with a program that will feature the Amarillo Symphony's Concertmaster Espen Lilleslåtten alongside cellist Sally Guenther, pianist Elena Lacheva, and the Harrington String Quartet’s violist Vesselin Todorov performing "passionate” music by Anna Clyne, Richard Strauss, and Gabriel Faure.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to revisit Chamber Music Amarillo's past performances of Samuel Barber's lugubrious Adagio for Strings, Ludwig van Beethoven's Trio Concertante for piano, flute, and bassoon, and Felix Mendelssohn's Octet in E-flat Major.

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
