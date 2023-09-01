Chamber Music Amarillo Plays Barber, Beethoven, and Mendelssohn!

The musicians of Chamber Music Amarillo are gearing up to present exciting programs throughout the upcoming 2023-2024 season, which opens next weekend on Saturday, September 9th with a program that will feature the Amarillo Symphony's Concertmaster Espen Lilleslåtten alongside cellist Sally Guenther, pianist Elena Lacheva, and the Harrington String Quartet’s violist Vesselin Todorov performing "passionate” music by Anna Clyne, Richard Strauss, and Gabriel Faure.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to revisit Chamber Music Amarillo's past performances of Samuel Barber's lugubrious Adagio for Strings, Ludwig van Beethoven's Trio Concertante for piano, flute, and bassoon, and Felix Mendelssohn's Octet in E-flat Major.