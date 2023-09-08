Let's Celebrate the Amarillo Symphony!

On September 15th and 16th the Amarillo Symphony formally opens its centennial season with an all-American program of music by some of our most beloved composers: John Williams, Aaron Copland, and George Gershwin. A celebratory commission by Christopher Lowry, former principal violist with the symphony, will open the concerts, which will take place at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Amarillo. Therefore, this week's installment of Classical Music Amarillo will revisit past performances by the Amarillo Symphony of George Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F, a performance featuring pianist Conrad Tao, and the final two movements of Aaron Copland's Symphony No. 3.

