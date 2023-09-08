© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Let's Celebrate the Amarillo Symphony!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published September 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear works by composers who will be featured at the upcoming Amarillo Symphony concert!

On September 15th and 16th the Amarillo Symphony formally opens its centennial season with an all-American program of music by some of our most beloved composers: John Williams, Aaron Copland, and George Gershwin. A celebratory commission by Christopher Lowry, former principal violist with the symphony, will open the concerts, which will take place at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Amarillo. Therefore, this week's installment of Classical Music Amarillo will revisit past performances by the Amarillo Symphony of George Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F, a performance featuring pianist Conrad Tao, and the final two movements of Aaron Copland's Symphony No. 3.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb