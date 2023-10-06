Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month

This week Classical Music Amarillo joins the Amarillo Symphony in their celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, with a program of music by Hispanic composers Arturo Marquez, Astor Piazzolla, and Joaquin Rodrigo!

And MARK YOUR CALENDARS: on Friday, October 13th & Saturday, October 14th, the Amarillo Symphony will perform their upcoming Celebraciones! concert. There you can look forward to hearing Mariachi favorites performed with Mariachi stars Nayelli Peña (vocalist) and Trio Los Reyes (musical group). Other guests on the program will include the Amarillo Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Glenwood Elementary Folklórico Dancers.