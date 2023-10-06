Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month

© 2021
By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published October 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT

This week, Classical Music Amarillo will feature the Amarillo Symphony performing music by Hispanic/Latinx composers!

This week Classical Music Amarillo joins the Amarillo Symphony in their celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, with a program of music by Hispanic composers Arturo Marquez, Astor Piazzolla, and Joaquin Rodrigo!

And MARK YOUR CALENDARS: on Friday, October 13th & Saturday, October 14th, the Amarillo Symphony will perform their upcoming Celebraciones! concert. There you can look forward to hearing Mariachi favorites performed with Mariachi stars Nayelli Peña (vocalist) and Trio Los Reyes (musical group). Other guests on the program will include the Amarillo Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Glenwood Elementary Folklórico Dancers.

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
