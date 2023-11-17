CMA Introduces the High Plains Choral Society!

This week Classical Music Amarillo is excited to present a show of music recorded by the High Plains Choral Society, a new ensemble based in Amarillo, Texas and directed by Brandon Farren, head choral director at Canyon High School where he conducts the Chamber Choir, Varsity Men's and Women's groups, and the Ovation Choirs.

You can look forward to hearing the High Plains Choral Society in concert onNovember 19th at 3:30pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Amarillo. There you can look forward to hear an eclectic program of music by Anton Bruckner, Claude Debussy, and other contemporary composers. Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week, though, to hear the choir singing a wide variety of choral selections by contemporary composers as well as works by 19th-century composers Robert Schumann and Felix Mendelssohn. The WT Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Dr. Mark Bartley will make a brief appearance to round out the program this week.