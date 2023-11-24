Merry Christmas from the WT School of Music!

On Sunday, December 3rd, The orchestra and choirs of West Texas A&M University’s School of Music will join forces yet again to present their annual Christmas extravaganza, "Music of the Christmas Season" in Mary Moody Northen Hall with shows at 4pm and 7pm. These concerts are free, but tickets, which you can arrange here, are required.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to revisit selections from WT's 2022 Christmas concert. You can look forward to hearing the voices of WT's Chorale, Chamber Singers, and the instrumentalists of the WT Symphony Orchestra performing many Christmas classics!

