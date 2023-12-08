On this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo, you can look forward to hearing excerpts from recent Amarillo Symphony Holiday Pops programs including Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s iconic Nutcracker ballet as well as other well-known holiday tunes!

The Amarillo Symphony will be presenting its annual Holiday Pops concerts this year on Saturday, December 16th at 2pm & 7:30pm at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts in Amarillo.

New this year, the orchestra is also presenting a HEROES NIGHT Holiday Pops concert on Friday, December 15th at 7:30pm; tickets are free to all veterans and first responders. Plus, up to four family members of veterans and first responders are eligible for a 50% discount on their tickets.